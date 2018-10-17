Man arrested after children stabbed

A man has been arrested after two children were stabbed in Co Armagh.

Police said a 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including assault.

It follows the stabbing of two boys ages 15 and 16 in the Bullring area of Portadown’s Ballyoran Park on Friday night.

Detective Sergeant Colin Patterson said: “Police investigating a report of a stabbing of a 15 and 16 year old boy in the Ballyoran Park area of Portadown on Friday night, 12 October arrested a 22 year old man on Monday, 15 October on suspicion of a number of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm.”

“He was later released on bail pending further police enquiries.”

Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy said the incident took place at a well known hotspot for anti-social behaviour.

“The PSNI had just left to attend another incident when the stabbings took place.

“I would urge all parents to be aware of where and what their children are at on weekends and other nights.

“These two teenagers were very lucky.

“Anyone with information should contact the PSNI.”

Another local councillor warned that some parent could be visiting their child in the morgue if the incidents don’t stop.

At the weekend, PSNI Craigavon posted on their Facebook page: “There was a stabbing incident earlier this evening around the Bullring in Ballyoran at around 8pm,

“A 14 and a 15 year old received puncture wounds as a result.

“Whilst the injuries are not life threatening, this is due to good fortune and not a reflection on the wreckless and mindless violence of the perpetrator.

“Folks - CHILDREN. STABBED.

“This has got to stop. We’ve warned for weeks about the situation at the weekend and for parents to step up, we’re now at this point.

“There is someone out there willing to inflict such injuries on a child, and they need to be held to account.

“If you saw anything or know anything, call our detectives immediately on 101. The reference number is 1263 of 12/10/18.

“You can also PM us with information.”

Councillor David Jones posted: “Parents please make sure your kids are with you and not out running the streets.

“We all hope the injuries are not life threatening.

“No parent wants to be visiting the Craigavon Hospital morgue to identify their child.

“Young people please take heed and stay safe.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating following a report two teenage males were stabbed in the Ballyoran Park area of Portadown on Friday night, 12 October.

Superintendent Wendy Middleton said: “Just after 8pm on Friday night, we received a report that a 15 year old boy had received a wound to his leg and a 16 year old boy had sustained wounds to his stomach and chest. Their injuries are not believed to be serious and they were discharged from hospital after treatment.

“We believe there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident and we would appeal to anyone who saw what happened to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1263 of 12/10/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.