Man arrested after ‘incident’ in Craigavon
A man has been arrested after an incident in Craigavon.
Around six police cars arrived at a house in Carnreagh Park on Sunday afternoon.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received, and responded to a report of an incident in the Carnreagh Park area of Craigavon just before 2:40pm this afternoon (Sunday, September 26).
“One man was arrested and remains in custody, helping with enquiries.”
-
-
-
-
Editor’s Message:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.