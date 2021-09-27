Man arrested after ‘incident’ in Craigavon

A man has been arrested after an incident in Craigavon.

By Carmel Robinson
Monday, 27th September 2021, 10:18 am

Around six police cars arrived at a house in Carnreagh Park on Sunday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received, and responded to a report of an incident in the Carnreagh Park area of Craigavon just before 2:40pm this afternoon (Sunday, September 26).

“One man was arrested and remains in custody, helping with enquiries.”

-

-

Craigavon corn snake on ‘death row’ escapes ‘execution’ and gets a new home

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.