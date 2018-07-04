Man arrested after serious sectarian assault near Portadown bonfire site

A 28-year-old man was arrested this morning following a serious sectarian assault in Portadown during which a man was dragged from his car and beaten.

The assault in Bridge St happened last Sunday afternoon left two men in hospital.

A woman and a two month old baby were in the car at the time of the incident.

Police said the 28-year-old man was arrested in the Lurgan area on suspicion of a number of offences including common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage. He is currently in custody, assisting police with enquiries.

Tensions have been heightened in the Portadown area following the early lighting of two bonfires in Edenderry and Killicomaine.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of an assault in the Bridge Street area of Portadown on Sunday, 1 July.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “We received a report at approximately 3:25pm that a male passenger, aged in his 20s, was dragged by a number of males from the blue-coloured Renault Clio he was in, which had stopped at traffic lights. It was also reported the male driver, also aged in his 20s, was assaulted.

“Both men were treated at hospital for their injuries, which are not believed to life threatening at this time. A woman and a toddler who were in the Renault Clio were not injured.

“It was also reported to police that damage was caused to the Renault Clio’s windscreen and bodywork.

“Police attended the scene and subsequently arrested a 15-year-old male nearby on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between 3:20pm and 3:25pm yesterday and witnessed the assault, or any drivers who have a dash cam fitted to their vehicle to check their footage.

“Anyone with information they believe could assist our investigation is asked to contact police on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1114 of 01/07/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”