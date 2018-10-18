Man arrested under Terrorism Act released

A man, arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigations Unit, has been released unconditionally.

The 34-year-old man had been arrested yesterday (Wednesday) in Lurgan under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation and dissident republican activity.

He had been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A PSNI spokesperson said yesterday that a number of mobile phones, electronic tablets and a memory stick were also seized.

Detective Inspector Adrian Brown said: “We will continue to disrupt the activities of those who wish to terrorise the community with their twisted ideologies so that people can live without fear.”