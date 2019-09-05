Man broke window in The Courthouse Bar

A 25-year-old man was jailed ten months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a number of offences.

Shea Reynolds, Limefield Rise, Craigavon, appeared via videolink from Maghaberry prison. He was charged that on April 14 last year he criminally damaged a window at the Courthouse Bar in Lurgan and that he damaged goods to the value of £23.05.

Reynolds was further accused that on March 18 this year he assaulted a man, stole his Samsung Galaxy tablet, stole a printer valued at £500 belonging to Tayto and criminal damage to a car. He was also charged with criminal damage to a light belonging to the PSNI on August 12.

The court heard that on April 14 at 4.45pm staff at the Courthouse Bar reported that Reynolds tried to leave the premises with alcohol which smashed. He had two bottles of Buckfast, two bottles of Budweiser and a bottle of Hardy’s wine with a total value of £23.05. As he was leaving he broke a window which cost £40 to repair.

On August 12 the defendant was arrested for a breach of bail and on his way to custody he kicked a light fitting in the cell van and then stamped on it breaking it further. On March 18 at 9am a police mobile patrol saw a man attacking vehicles and he ran off into Churchill Park in Portadown.

Police couldn’t locate him and a male then broke the window of a car on the Garvaghy Road as well as assaulting a delivery driver outside a shop.

Reynolds was then seen pulling a wheelie bin but he ran off again and was found hiding in a rear garden of a house in Churchill Park.

Defence barrister David McKeown said Reynolds had received a six month sentence the day previous to the court which had been confirmed at the appeal court.

He explained that his client was a man with a long history of alcohol misuse and that after the offences last year sentencing had been deferred with stringent conditions.

But, added Mr McKeown, Reynolds indulged in alcohol on St Patrick’s Day and acted wildly inappropriately.

Referring to the most recent offence on August 12 he said that on the way to custody Reynolds had asked police to stop so that he could get his medication but they wouldn’t do that and he reacted badly.

For the offences on April 14 last year and March 18 this year District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, sentenced Reynolds to six months in prison and ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy. For the criminal damage charge on August 12 she imposed four months consecutively making a total of ten months in custody.