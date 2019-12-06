Man caught doing 100mph in new car

After buying a new car a 56-year-old man was caught doing over 100mph in it on the motorway, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Noel Watson, Chatswood Place, Portadown, admitted a speeding offence through solicitor, Mr Joe McDonald.

The court heard that on October 11 this year he was detected travelling at 104mph in the 70mph limit on the motorway.

Mr McDonald said that his client took this matter seriously. Watson had been driving since he was 17 and had no convictions apart from three points on his licence five or six years ago.

He added that the defendant was a self-employed joiner who did contract work and travelled over 1,000 miles every week.

Mr McDonald said Watson was shocked at his speed and was aware of the option open to the court to disqualify him.

He added that his client was fearful for his employment, he looked after elderly people who he drives to hospital and the contractors he worked for were situated in Belfast.

Mr McDonald said the defendant had bought a new car, an Audi A5, a few days before and perhaps was not used to its speed. His licence was essential to him.

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor said he would not disqualify the defendant this time but his speed was entirely unacceptable and dangerous to others and himself.