Man charged after hit and run at Drumcree parade

Drumcree Parish Church
A man has been charged with a number of driving offences after a hit and run collision on Sunday at Portadown's Drumcree Parade.

The 31-year-old man has been charged with a total of 16 driving offences including 'aggravated vehicle taking causing injury', driving whilst unfit, and failing to stop for police.

Car was found in Churchill Park, Portadown

A PSNI spokesperson said: "He is expected to appear in court in Lisburn this morning.

"The charges follow a hit and run collision during a parade on the Drumcree Road in Portadown yesterday (Sunday).

"As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS."