Man charged over alleged puppy attack

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged hammer attack on a puppy.

He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old male, arrested in connection with the same incident, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective chief inspector Jon Burrows said: “ The 23-year-old suspect has now been charged with an animal cruelty offence, refused bail and will appear at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

“Animal cruelty will not be tolerated and it will be professionally investigated.”

Police were called in to investigate reports that an 11-week-old pup, named Sparky, was bludgeoned with a hammer and put in a microwave before being dumped in a wheelie bin in the Ailsbury Park area of Lurgan, Co Armagh on Saturday.

Police are also investigating reports that footage of the alleged attack was shared on social media platforms including Snapchat.

Detectives have called for anyone who may have seen the footage or has photographs of the incident to come forward.