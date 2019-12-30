Man due in court after vehicle hijacked

A 32-year-old man is to appear in court this morning after a vehicle was hijacked in Co Armagh on Sunday morning.

Police said the man is being charged with a number of offences after they received a report of a car hijacked on the Tullygally Road East in Craigavon.

Tullygally Road East Craigavon, Photo courtesy of Google

He has been charged with a number of offences including hijacking, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, driving when unfit through drink or drug, dangerous driving and assault on police.

He is expected to appear before Banbridge Magistrates Court this morning Monday 30 December. As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.