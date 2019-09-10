Man had taser weapon in bedroom

A 50-year-old man who was found with a taser in his bedroom was given a one month prison sentence last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Gregory Burke, Kelly Gardens, Lurgan, appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted possession of a prohibited weapon on April 22 this year and another charge of disorderly behaviour on February 11, 2009.

The court heard that in 2009 police received a report of a disturbance at a takeaway in Church Place in Lurgan.

Burke was shouting obscenities and was aggressive with staff and also with police.

He refused to get into the police vehicle and had to be handcuffed. He was very intoxicated.

On April 22 this year police called at his home to carry out a search under warrant for an unconnected matter in relation to his son.

They found the taser in a front bedroom and Burke identified it as his room. He made an admission to possessing the weapon.

Defence barrister Conor Lunny said his client was a man who had struggled with alcohol for quite some time.

He added that Burke accepted he was possession of the weapon which was sitting on a bedside table. There was dust on it as it had not been used.

Mr Lunny said there was nothing else pending against the defendant who still had issues with alcohol.

For possession of prohibited weapon District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, sentenced Burke to one month in prison and ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

She also made a destruction order for the taser.

Judge Kelly said it was a serious offence and the weapon could have caused injury or worse to members of the public.

She said the disorderly behaviour offence was of some vintage and since then Burke had been in and out of courts and in the prison system.

The judge imposed an absolute discharge.