Man handed drugs to police

When police said they were going to search a car after they noticed a strong smell of cannabis a 36-year-old man handed over a quantity of drugs to them.

Jonathan Millen, Coronation Gardens, Aghalee, was fined £300 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of herbal cannabis on March 5 this year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard police stopped a car at Main Street, Moira, and there was a strong smell of herbal cannabis coming from the vehicle.

When they said they were going to carry out a search Millen handed over a quantity of herbal cannabis which he said was for his own use.

Defence solicitor Siun Downey said her client had smoked cannabis before getting into the car and was very candid with police.