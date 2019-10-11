Man head-butted his girlfriend, court told

A 28-year-old man who head-butted his then girlfriend was told last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court that he would have to miss his Saturday football to do community service.

Dean Heasley, whose address was given as Markville, Bleary, admitted two charges of common assault on the same female on March 2 and March 3 this year.

The case was adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service.

The court heard that the injured party reported to police that he had assaulted her in the Courthouse Bar by grabbing her face and pushing her.

She also claimed that when she went to get her belongings he head-butted her causing a cut to her lip.

Defence barrister Conor Lunny said his client was in full time work and there had been an indulgence with alcohol and drugs.

He added that the relationship had gone by the wayside and it was a case where the defendant needed help.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told Heasley this was ‘an exceptionally nasty offence to head-butt a female, it was quite deliberate and you knew what you were doing and why’.

She pointed out that his record showed this was the second time for this sort of thing and warned him that any prospective female he was involved with in the future could get a check through the police about domestic violence.

“And if they see that they will not touch you with a barge pole,” added the judge.

She imposed a combination order of 18 months probation and 100 hours community service adding it reflected the very serious nature of the offences.

Judge Kelly then told a probation officer in the court to make him do the community service on a Saturday so that he forgoes his football pleasure.