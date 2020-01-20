Man hospitalised after attacked by dog in NI park

A man was rushed to hospital after he was attacked by a dog in a popular NI park, say the PSNI.

Police are appealing for information or witnesses following the report of the man being bitten by a dog in Lurgan Park last Friday January 17.

Lurgan Park

Constable Tweed said: “We received a report that a man, who was running in the park at around 5.30pm, had been bitten by a dog.

“It’s reported the German Shepherd bit, and kept hold of, the man’s wrist. He subsequently received hospital treatment for a number of puncture wounds to the wrist.

“There was no sign of the dog’s owner.

“This is a busy park, popular with families and children. And I am appealing to the owner, or anyone with information, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1551 of 17/01/20.”