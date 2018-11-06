Man in German football top found seriously injured in street

A man, wearing a German football top, has been found seriously injured in a Co Armagh street.

The man, who is in his 50s, was discovered by a taxi driver in Edward St, Lurgan at around 2.20am this morning.

“So far, we believe he was in a house in Beech Court at 10pm last night, and need to establish his movements during the time in between,” said the PSNI, adding that the man is currently being treated in hospital.

“Were you in Shankill, on Edward Street, or any surrounding area last night?

“Do you have dash cam footage of the area? If so, please save it immediately, review it, and give us a call if you have caught him on camera.

“Were you out on foot? Did you see this male at all? If so, we need to hear from you.

“Do you have home CCTV that may have picked something up? Please, check it.

“The incident number is 100 of today, 06/11/18. Please get in touch if you can help.”