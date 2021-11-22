Police have appealed for witnesses following the incident in Thomas Street on Saturday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of an altercation in the Thomas Street area of Portadown on Saturday night, 20 November.”

Inspector Rocks said: “The incident, which involved four males, happened just before 11.25pm on Saturday. It ended with a man – aged in his 60s – sustaining injuries, namely bruising and cuts, to his face.

Thomas Street, Portadown. Photo courtesy of Google.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2115 of 20/11/21.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

