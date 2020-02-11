Man in pub punched woman in the eye

A 53-year-old man was given suspended sentences last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for incidents in a Portadown pub.

Alan Graham, Moeran Park, Portadown, had previously admitted two common assaults charges and a disorderly behaviour charge in licensed premises on June 29 last year.

Sentencing in the case had been deferred until last week’s court.

The court heard that at 11.56pm police received a report of assault in Jameson’s Bar in Portadown.

The defendant had started shouting and was warned about his behaviour but continued shouting.

He then swung a punch at a male and missed but then swung at a female and hit her on the right eye causing bruising.

District Judge Steven Keown commented that Graham was a bit long in the tooth to be doing anything like this.

Defence barrister Scott McWhinney said his client had medical difficulties and had been in hospital for an operation.

He added that Graham had been off drugs but there was a long road ahead of him to stay clean. He was also involved in schemes in the local community.

Mr McWhinney said that ‘by the skin of his teeth’ at the last court his client had been given a deferral and he had taken that opportunity.

For the disorderly behaviour offence Judge Keown imposed a two month prison sentence and gave three months terms for the two assaults.

He suspended all the sentences for two years.

The judge told Graham that the onus was on him to ensure that he stayed out of trouble going forward.