Man jailed after smashing mirror at parents’ home

After taking drugs a 20-year-old man got into an argument with his parents and smashed a mirror in their home by throwing a remote control at it.

Conor Watt, Garrymore, Craigavon, appeared last Friday at the local magistrates’ court via videolink from Hydebank Young offenders’ Centre.

He admitted criminal damage to a mirror and a window on July 24 this year and resisting a constable.

The court heard that at approximately 11.20pm, police were called to an address in Craigavon in relation to a domestic incident and found the defendant in the front garden.

His mother said he had smashed a window and a mirror.

When police arrested him, he said: “Get the f—k away, I’m not going anywhere.”

He was brought to the police station and during interview he said he had gone out and taken drugs before having an argument with his parents.

He threw a remote control at a mirror and when he was put out of the house tried to get back in and smashed a window.

Defence barrister Ciara Ennis said her client had received a suspended sentence after a deferral to allow him time to get some sort of stability but this breach presented a significant difficulty for this young man.

She explained that Watt had been in custody for seven weeks and was a very vulnerable man who was not proud of himself going out and taking drugs.

Miss Ennis added that there were two younger children at home and Watt’s parents could not offer him accommodation as they had to prioritise at this stage.

She said the pre-sentence report saw him as a high likelihood of re-offending and Watt found himself in a very difficult situation.

The lawyer added that he was on medication for ADHD and to mix it with drink and drugs was a ‘no go’ creating another serious situation in the family home and his parents had to bear the brunt of it.

He suggested that if Watt was given a probation order there would be probation accommodation available with rules and regulations and going forward there would be some stability.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the nature of the charges for which he received a suspended sentence included assaults on ambulance staff.

She added that the offences were so serious there was only one penalty she could impose.

For each of the three charges, she sentenced Watt to three months in custody with the terms to run concurrently.

She invoked two months of the suspended sentences to run consecutively, making a total of five months in custody.