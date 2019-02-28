Man kicked bus shelter and then tried to headbutt police officers

When police were called to a disturbance in Lurgan they saw a 20-year-old man kicking a bus shelter, Craigavon Magistrate’s Court heard last week.

And when they asked him to calm down he began shouting and threatening the officers with violence.

Paul McBride, Ennis Green, Lurgan, admitted three charges when he appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

They were two assaults on police officers and an assault on a designated officer on March 11 last year.

The court heard that at 8.45pm police went to a disturbance at North Street in Lurgan and saw McBride kicking at a bus shelter before walking away.

He was asked to calm down but started shouting and swearing and threatening the police with violence.

McBride who had a cut on his lip and his arm attempted to head-butt one of the officers and had to be handcuffed.

On his way to custody he tried to head-butt another officer and when he arrived at the station tried to head-butt a third officer.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said his client had not come to police attention recently.

He explained that on this occasion McBride had been assaulted by an unknown person and he was frustrated.

Mr Downey added that when police came to the aid of the defendant he reacted in a completely negative way.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that reading what was said in a statement of one of the constables it was fairly aggravating issue.

She decided to get a pre-sentence report adding that ‘this sort of commentary cannot be tolerated’.

The case was adjourned until March 20 to get a report from the probation service.