It is understood the man lost consciousness after being struck from behind at a local hotel.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following an assault at a hotel premises in the William Street area of Lurgan in the early hours of Monday morning (1 November).

“Sometime between 12 and 12.20am, a man reported that he was struck from behind before losing consciousness.

“He sustained a broken jaw and bruising to his face during the attack.

“Police would appeal for anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1283 of 03/11/21.

“You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

