Man pays the bill after urinating on himself

A 58-year-old man brought over £70 with him last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court to cover the cleaning of a police vehicle after he had got in when he had urinated himself.

John O’Connor, whose address was given in court as Parkside, Portadown, had previously admitted a number of offences.

They were disorderly behaviour at Parkside on April 23 this year, attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle, criminal damage to a police vehicle’s cabin and resisting a constable.

The court heard how police received a call from the defendant saying he had urgent information to pass on to them.

They located him in High Street in Portadown.

He had urinated himself and was told not to enter the police vehicle but he got in any way.

O’Connor was brought home and he twice kicked out at the police car before resisting an officer. He had to be restrained on the ground until handcuffs were applied.

The cost of cleaning the car was £71.32.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said he had that amount of money in court.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, made a compensation order for £71.32.

She imposed conditional discharges for 12 months on each of the three charges.