Man ‘should wear a nappy’ - judge

A 44-year-old man was told that maybe he should ‘wear a nappy’ when he went out at night when his case was heard last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Geoffrey Basil Rainey, whose address was given as Princes Street, Lurgan, admitted indecent behaviour on May 20 this year in William Street in the town.

The court heard that at 12.20am he was seen leaning against a wall outside the Railway Bar and urinating in the street.

His solicitor said he had drink taken and had come out of the bar.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, imposed a £150 fine and ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

“Maybe he should wear a nappy when he goes out at night because he has not been potty trained,” the judge commented in court.