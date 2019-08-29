Man stole groceries from Asda on eight occasions

A 51-year-old man who stole groceries on eight occasions in less than four weeks from Asda in Portadown was given community service last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

John Wortley, Lisnisky Lodge, Portadown, admitted the thefts which happened on dates from May 14 to June 7 this year.

A prosecutor said that on June 7 security staff at the store identified the defendant who had carried out eight thefts.

CCTV showed him entering the shop before taking a shopping basket and he also had with him a Bag for Life.

At a quiet location he moved items from the basket into the bag before setting down the basket and leaving without paying for what was in the bag.

The total amount stolen was £370 but on June 7 he paid back £20. A solicitor representing Wortley said his client had no record and these were strange incidents. At the time there were things going on in his personal life. He added that there was £350 in court to make restitution.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the repeated offending rendered these offences as very serious but she would take into account he had no previous record and he had pleaded guilty.

She certified them so serious as to merit a community based disposal.

Judge Kelly imposed a community service order of 100 hours and ordered him to pay compensation of £350.