Man to appear in court after pipe bomb attack in Craigavon last December
A man in his 20s is due to appear in court next month after he was charged in relation to a pipe bomb attack in Craigavon.
It is understood the charges are linked to an incident in Enniskeen on December 1, 2020.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating an incident in Craigavon have charged a man, aged in his 20s, with a number of offences including causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.
“He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on 27 October.
“As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
