Man told he can’t talk to his mother by judge

When he was told he could not talk to his mother because of a court order a 21-year-old man became abusive to the judge last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Kyle Elliott, Clendinning Way, Portadown, appeared at the sitting on videolink from Maghaberry prison.

Through his barrister he admitted assaulting his mother on March 18 this year and criminal damage to an ornament belonging to her.

A prosecutor said Elliott had been asking his mother for money and then got a knife from the kitchen threatening to harm himself. His mother was left in fear.

The defence barrister said that the relationship between the defendant and his mother was now back to normal.

But District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that given Elliott’s record, which included offences against the same injured party, she was going to make a restraining order so his relationship with his mother would not be back to normal.

She added that the defendant had been in custody since March 18 so she was not going to get a pre-sentence report as this would only lengthen the time he spent in custody.

For each of the two offences she imposed a sentence of three months with the terms to run concurrently and ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

She also imposed a three year restraining order which bans him from approaching his mother and contacting her either directly or indirectly.

Elliott asked the judge: “Are you saying I can’t even talk to my own mother?”

When Judge Kelly confirmed this the defendant became abusive towards her using expletives before leaving the videolink room at the prison.