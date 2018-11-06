Masked gang speed off at 100mph after PSNI deploy stinger

A gang of masked men made off from police after a robbery in Co Armagh at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, say the PSNI.

Police said ‘eagle-eyed residents’ in Markethill disrupted a Black Audi RS4 last night believed to have been used in a robbery.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Within minutes of the call, our crews were on scene.

“A stinger was deployed but they swerved it and made off in excess of 100mph.

“We believe at least four males were on board wearing dark clothing with face covers or scarves.

“If you see any similar vehicle, or people on foot matching that description, do not approach but phone 999 immediately. Could be anywhere in district, or indeed the county by now.”.