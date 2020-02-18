Masked thieves captured on CCTV stealing NI councillor's Audi Q7 in one minute 15 seconds

At least three masked thieves have been captured on CCTV stealing a NI councillor's car in one minute and 15 seconds.

DUP Cllr Stephen Moutray, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, revealed how the thieves used a laptop to access control of his keyless Audi Q7 which had been parked outside his Co Armagh home.

Cllr Stephen Moutray

"They can be seen walking around my car which was in the driveway," said Cllr Moutray.

He said the incident happened between midnight on Friday and 7am on Saturday at his home in Wood Lane, Lurgan.

"They held a laptop up to get access to the key fob and had it stolen in one minute and 15 seconds," said Cllr Moutray.

"As a public representative I, on occasions, have to deal with folk who have suffered the trauma of break ins and theft of money or property.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley

"On Friday night it was my turn and my car which was locked was stolen from my residence.

"It seems the thieves had new high tech methods and don’t even need a key," said Cllr Moutray who advised those with keyless cars to get a car key theft blocker.

Meanwhile Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley warned of the rise in keyless car thefts across Upper Bann in recent weeks.

The DUP MLA said: "Recently there have been numerous reports of keyless car thefts across Upper Bann and the surrounding areas.

"This is a method of organised crime whereby thieves gain entry to the vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from the key fob inside your own home.

"Using this method, thieves can gain entry to your vehicle within 10 seconds.

"I would strongly advise constituents to take precaution by storing keys in signal blockers and keeping vehicles protected by locking garden gates and making use of garages where possible."