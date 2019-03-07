Mass brawl among children at Co Armagh park ‘organised via social media’

A large-scale fight involving children at a Co Armagh park was organised via social media, says a local politician.

The brawl, which happened at Portadown’s Pleasure Gardens last Saturday night at around 8pm ,involved a large group of children and teenagers.

Pleasure Gardens Portadown Photo courtesty of P Flannagan

Police said two people were arrested after the incident for public order and assault offences.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This happened within the vincity of Bridge Street, Portadown down by towpath.

“We are asking if anyone witnessed this event or has dash cam footage or similar to make contact with us on 101 quoting the reference 1216 02/02/19.

The area has become an anti-social hotspot at weekends.

Independent Cllr David Jones said: “I am very concerned at this turn of events. We all have been aware for sometime there is a problem with young people congregating in certain areas of the town. We have witnessed it at Edenvilla, Foundry St, Hoys Meadow, the Bann Bridge and other places.

“I would wish to pass on my thanks and appreciation to those groups who continue to work to engage with young people to keep them safe and alert them to the life threatening dangers of alcohol and drug abuse.

“Reports would suggest Saturday nights activities moved a step further with social media being used to inform the young people a fight was to take place.

“While the police and community groups will do all that they can to deal with this behaviour I would appeal to parents to know where your children/young people are when they go out.

“We have seen in the past where these circumstances can lead to tragedy. No parent wants that, but you can stop it.

“Be a responsible parent. The last thing you want is the knock on your door informing your child is in hospital or worse in the morge.”