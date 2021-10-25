It follows a large fight in James Street on Friday night (October 22).

Detective Constable Cairns said: “Just after 9.20pm, police received a report of a group of males engaged in a physical fight in the street.

“Officers attended and arrested two men.

Police are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

“The two, aged 27 and 39, were both arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.”

On Sunday the PSNI said said the two men were released on police bail but a third man was arrested.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 27 and 39, arrested following a fight in the James Street area of Lurgan on Friday night (22 October) have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

“A third man, aged 26, has been arrested on suspicion of offences, including possession of firearm(s) or ammunition in suspicious circumstances. He remains in custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 2048 of 22/10/21.”

On Monday evening the PSNI confirmed to the Lurgan Mail that one person had been taken to hospital following the James Street attack on Friday night .

The PSNI also confirmed that the third man, arrested in connection with the incident, had been released on bail.

-

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.