The PSNI is appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened on Sunday (August 29) at around 4.10pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A public order enquiry team has been set up to investigate the matter and will be reviewing CCTV and video footage of the incident.

“Police would appeal for any person involved or who witnessed the incident to contact us on 101 and quote serial 1458 29/08/21.”

Portadown's People's Park was the scene of a mass brawl on Sunday during which one man was stabbed. Screenshot from a video of the incident.

Four people were arrested after the fight erupted at a soccer match.

The fight, which was captured by numerous people on video and shared widely on social media, happened as a tournament was taking place.

Eye witnesses spoke of mothers and children fleeing the park as the brawl broke out.

Videos show a large group of men fighting. One also shows a man laying on the ground being attacked by another man.

It is understood the soccer pitches were booked from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council by an ‘outside organisation’ for the event.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police have arrested four males following an altercation at a football match in Portadown on Sunday afternoon (Sunday 29 August).

“At approximately 4.10pm, a report was received that a fight had broken out following a match in the Park Road area of the town.

“One man, aged 22, sustained a stab wound to his shoulder.

“Four males, aged 16, 18, 31 and 53 were arrested on suspicion of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm. They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1458 of 29/08/21.”

Independent Cllr Darryn Causby described the brawl as ‘deeply alarming’.

“I will be working with the DUP to arrange a Special meeting of the council to make sure action on this issue is taken immediately and robustly!”

Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy also condemned the incident.

Cllr Duffy said the soccer tournament had been a positive event bringing people in the East Timor and Portugese communities together and encouraged them to engage with the local community.

“This was a really good event getting all the communities engaged.

“But this incident has cast a dark shadow over it,” said Cllr Duffy.

A Council spokesperson said: “As this is an ongoing police investigation, we are unable to comment as this time.”

Editor’s Message:

