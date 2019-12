At least 12 drivers were breathalised in a massive morning crackdown in drink driving by the PSNI.

Police from Portadown's Mahon Road RPU were on the motorway carrying out breath tests as part of the PSNI's anti-drink driving campaign this morning.

PSNI

Writing on Facebook they said: "Twelve drivers were found to have consumed some alcohol but were under the legal limit.

"One driver was over the limit, and arrested."