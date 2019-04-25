Members of public took keys from driver

A 58-year-old woman was banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a charge of driving with excess alcohol.

Ewa Komarczewsha, whose address was given in court as The Beeches, Portadown, was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on March 30 police were called after a car had collided with a fence at The Beeches.

Members of the public told them they had taken the keys of the vehicle from a drunken female.

They found the defendant close by and she was very drunk.

She said: “I drink, I drive, I stupid.”

After failing a preliminary breath test an evidential sample gave a reading of 90.

Through an interpreter the defendant pleaded guilty to the offence.

She apologised saying there were no explanations for her actions.

Imposing the ban District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told her that she would remain disqualified until she sat and passed the appropriate driving test.