Men ‘armed with hammer’ rob off licence

Police are investigating an armed robbery in a quiet Co Down village.

The robbery happened at off licence premises next to Byrne’s Bar, Newforge Road, Magheralin.

Appealing for information police said: “Were you in the area around 8.30 pm to 9.30pm, Saturday, January 25. Have you perhaps witnessed persons in the area. If you have driven past could you have dashcam footage that may help our investigation. If so phone 101 quoting reference 1755 of 25/1/2020.”

The robbery incident has been condemned by Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie: “Yet again we have people who feel that they have some right to steal and terrorise small business that serve our community.

The robbery in Magheralin where two men, armed with a hammer, threatened a female member of staff and demanded money and alcohol demonstrates the need for robust policing and stiff sentencing.

“This incident would have been terrifying for the young lady working in the premises at the time.

“It highlights the something for nothing attitude of some people.

“The fact their actions could leave a woman shaken or a close community frightened does not even enter their selfish, self interested minds.

“Anyone with information must go to the police on the non emergency number quoting crime number 1755 25/01/2020 or call crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.

“As a community we must stand against these thieves and thugs.”