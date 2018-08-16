Missed the train while on his way to see his child

When he missed his train to go and see his child a 24-year-old man decided to take his car even though he did not have any insurance.

Ciaran McConville, whos address was given as Kilwilke Road, Lurgan, was fined £200 and given six points last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving uninsured on June 3 this year.

For failing to produce his licence he was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 3.35pm he was stopped in Church Place in Lurgan.

Checks showed there was no insurance policy in place.

McConville was asked to produce his documentation to police but failed to do so.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said that this was his client’s own car and had previously been insured.

He explained that the defendant had lost his job and did not have the money to renew the insurance.

Mr Vernon added that McConville’s ex-partner and their child lived in Portadown and he had contact with the child.

He said that the defendant missed the train and was afraid that if he didn’t turn up he would not get contact so he jumped in the car to go to Portadown.