Motorcyclist in collision with car

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance after he was in collision with a car in Portadown today.

The incident happened on the Charlestown Road in Carn Industrial Estate around 1pm.

An eye witness said the motorcyclist sat up on the road afterwards and that the collision appeared to have torn his top, leaving his arm exposed and bleeding.

He was taken away by ambulance for treatment while police spoke to bystanders and took measurements from the scene.

The PSNI have yet to offer any comment.