Mrs Lockhart has voiced her support for the Private Members Bill, sponsored by her DUP colleague Robin Newton MLA, that will seek to bring in ‘Lucy’s Law’ to Northern Ireland.

Mrs Lockhart said: “My colleague, DUP MLA Robin Newton, has drafted a private members’ bill to address many of the issues pertaining to the puppy trade, including the introduction of Lucy’s Law in Northern Ireland which would make it illegal to sell puppies and kittens under six-months-old through third-party sellers such as pet shops or commercial dealers.

“This is a much-needed piece of legislation,” said the Upper Bann MP.

“As MP, I receive a lot of correspondence from constituents who share my concern around the trade in young puppies.

“ Speaking this week in the House of Commons I highlighted my support for the Bill to be made law in Northern Ireland and for the loop holes, which have been identified in GB following the legislation being made law there, could be shared with Northern Ireland to try and make the laws as robust as possible,” said the Upper Bann MP.

“I commend Robin for bringing this Private Members Bill forward and am confident that it will receive the support of MLAs.

“We need this law soon, to stop the unnecessary suffering inflicted on puppies by the minority of breeders who show scant regard for these precious animals,” said Mrs Lockhart.

