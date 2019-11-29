Murder investigation launched into death of toddler Hunter McGleenan after result of post-mortem

The PSNI has launched a murder investigation into the death of 11 month-old toddler Hunter McGleenan who died suddenly this week.

The baby boy was found dead in his Market Street home in the village of Keady, County Armagh on Tuesday.

A post mortem into the death of Hunter McGleenon, who was 11 months old, was completed on Thursday.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said he wanted to ascertain the movements of a white BMW 5 Series in the Keady area in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“Sadly, following the results of the post mortem, I can confirm I am now treating this as a murder investigation," said DCI Corrigan.

“As part of my investigation, I am interested in the movements of a White BMW 5 Series, registration 11D14035, around the Keady area during the early hours of Tuesday November 26.

"Were you in the area and do you believe you saw this vehicle, or did you capture it on your dash cam?"

DCI Corrigan confirmed a 31 year-old man arrested in connection with the death remains in police custody.

“My thoughts remain with Hunter’s family and loved ones who are coming to terms with their devastating loss.

"This is something no parent should ever have to experience.

"His family should be looking forward to Hunter’s second Christmas.

“We have arrested a man, aged 31, in relation to the investigation and he remains in police custody at this time.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 587 of the 26/11/19.

"Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."