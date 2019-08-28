N.I. man Jonathon Conaghan (41) convicted of sexual communication with a child and grooming

Northern Ireland man, Jonathon Conaghan, 41, has been convicted of a number of child sex offences.

Conaghan, of no fixed abode was convicted of two charges of sexual assault of a child under 13, one charge of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, sexual communication with a child, two charges of voyeurism and meeting a child following grooming.



He was sentenced to two years and eight months imprisonment, half to be served in custody and half on licence, at Laganside Crown Court today, Wednesday 28 August. He will also be required to sign the sex offenders’ register for life, is disqualified from working with children and will be subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for eight years.



Detective Constable Lizzie Ballentine from PSNI’s Public Protection Branch said: “This conviction relates to offences which took place when Conaghan was involved with a theatre group and which ended last year.

"Conaghan abused his position of trust, grooming and sexually abusing a young boy. Through working with colleagues in Hampshire Constabulary, Conaghan was arrested in England and our police investigation led to this offender being placed before the courts.



"Detectives in PSNI Public Protection Branch are committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people.

"We will seek to place offenders before the courts so they can be made amenable for their crimes and we have specially trained officers who will treat victims with sensitivity and respect.

"I would continue to encourage anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to contact police on 101.”