Nathan Gibson: 100 family and friends hold candlelit vigil for murder victim
The family and friends of murder victim, Nathan Gibson, paid tribute him at a candlelit vigil and released Chinese lanterns on Tuesday evening.
Mr. Gibson's body was discovered at a tow path near Lake Road, Craigavon on Thursday January 16, 2020.
Nathan Gibson's fiancee, Joanna Black.
Around 100 friends and family attended a vigil at the bridge on Lake Road in memory of murder victim, Nathan Gibson.
Murder victim, Nathan Gibson's fiancee, Joanna Black plants an orchid at the spot where Nathan's body was found earlier this week.
