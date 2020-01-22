Nathan Gibson: Heartbroken fiancee gathers with family and friends at bridge where they fell in love

The heartbroken fiancee of murder victim Nathan Gibson was joined with more than 100 family and friends at the bridge where they met and fell in love.

Nathan Gibson was just 25 when he was killed last Thursday night and his fiancee Joanna Black returned to the place where they met and fell in love in Craigavon last night.

More than 100 friends and family gather for a special vigil in memory of Nathan Gibson.

Mr Gibson, a father of a little boy, died close to where his family and friends gathered to pay tribute to him with the release of Chinese Lanterns.

Joanna and their little son thanked everyone who joined them in their personal tribute to a much loved young man.

She said: "I can't express enough how much each and every individual’s presence meant to me last night.

"For all the people I didn’t personally thank, I hope you see this. It was difficult to hobble around and thank over 100 people in person.

Joanna Black releases a Chinese Lantern in memory of her fiancee Nathan Gibson

"Last night meant more to John and I than anyone will every imagine," she said.

Joanna revealed that it was three years ago this month that Nathan and herself placed a lock on 'Love Lock Bridge' on holiday - an echo to the bridge in Craigavon 'Red Bridge' where they first met.

" Engraved on the side 28.09.10 Red Bridge, because fate had our paths cross on Craigavon’s first red bridge in 2010.

"Within one minute of you asking for my number on that bridge, with your cheeky little grin, I had fallen head over heels for you.

Paying tribute to Nathan Gibson at a special vigil last night

"After the most amazing, special and cherished nine and a half years together, we gathered on Craigavon’s second red bridge to say goodbye to you.

"I know you are here watching over us and you would have been worrying I’m going to fall apart - because you were always the one to make me strong.

"But I know you’d be bursting with pride to see the skies lit up for you and how many lives you touched.

"You would excitedly call me into the freezing cold garden when I was busy just to excitedly show me one lantern flying past, but people all across the country excitedly looked to the skies last night to see it filled with lanterns and balloons.

Paying tribute to murder victim Nathan Gibson

"Each and every one, a testament to how much not just John and I loved you but the entire community.

"I know you heard John as he looked up to you and said I love you, releasing his giant heart balloon and I know we’ll never walk alone.

"I’m going to make you so proud until we meet again at the end of the red bridge, perfecto forever," said Joanna.

Paying tribute to Nathan Gibson at a special vigil last night in Craigavon