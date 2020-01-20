Nathan Gibson murder: Man remanded in custody after court appearance

A Co Armagh man has been remanded into custody accused of murder.

Standing in the dock of Lisburn Magistrates’ Court in a grey tracksuit with a cut to his forehead, 40-year-old Paul John Joseph Whitla, of no fixed address, was accused of the murder of Nathan Gibson on January 16.

Giving evidence to the court, a PSNI constable said he believed he could connect Whitla to the charge and as defence solicitor Gabriel Ingram confirmed he was not applying for bail, District Judge Rosie Watters remanded the alleged killer into custody to appear again at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court, via video-link, on February 14.

As Whitla was being taken to the cells, Mr Gibson’s partner Joanne Black stood up to watch him go while an older man shouted before being silenced by a friend.

None of the facts were heard in court yesterday but it is understood 25-year-old Mr Gibson was discovered fatally wounded on a towpath near Lake Road in Craigavon late on Thursday.

The area was closed throughout Friday as police and forensics teams swept the area. The Legahory estate home of Mr Gibson was also cordoned off and under a heavy police presence.

Officers found Mr Gibson fatally wounded and he was pronounced dead at the scene.