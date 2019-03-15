Nathan Ward given minimum 17-year term for murdering nurse Jayne Toal-Reat

A killer who stabbed a mum to death in a frenzied knife attack after she caught him sexually assaulting her daughter was today (Friday) told it will be 2034 before he is even considered for release.

Imposing a 17 year minimum tariff on 20-year-old self-confessed killer Nathan Ward at Craigavon Crown Court, Judge Patrick Lynch QC told him “ I emphasise again that this is a minimum term-when, or even if, you are ever safe to be released will be a matter to be determined by the parole commissioners not before 2034.“

Jayne Reat Toal with daughter Charlotte

The judge told Ward, who sat handcuffed, leaning forward continually looking at the floor throughout the half hour hearing, that by murdering Jayne Toal-Reat and attempting to murder her daughter Charlotte, “you, Ward, have robbed her of her life and prospects.“

“Nothing this court, or you can never do well even begin to undo the damage you have caused her through your own uncontrolled hatreds and passions.”

As Ward was being led to the cells to begin his life sentence Charlotte, who continually cried in dignified silence, jumped over the three foot wooden partition separating the gallery from the body of the court and was held back by four uniformed police officers, shouting at Ward “I will kill you,” before being comforted by friends and relatives who had packed the public gallery.