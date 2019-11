The PSNI is appealing directly to the public after two men on bikes threw an unknown "liquid" in a man's face over the weekend.

The incident occurred in Prospect Way in Lurgan at 6:45pm on Saturday.

Two young males on bikes approached the man and threw what the PSNI described as a "liquid" in his face.

"If you have any information please get in touch quoting reference 1665 - 02/11/19," said the PSNI.

There are no further details at this time.