Thieves broke into cars in the Riverglade Manor area, Manor Park and Carrigart Crescent.

There was also an attempted burglary in Carrigart Manor.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a number of thefts and attempted break-ins from cars in the Lurgan area.

Police are investigating.

“The cars were parked outside properties in the Carrigart Crescent, Manor Park and River Glade Manor areas with the offences occurring in the early hours of Wednesday, 15th September between 2.30am and 6.30am.

“Access was gained to up to three cars and sums of money of taken with a bike stolen from a Carrigart Crescent address with attempts made to gain access to up to six other cars.”

Sergeant Paul Innes said: “We are investigating links to these incidents and our enquiries are ongoing.

“We understand that these types of crime from outside private property in the early hours of the morning can unnerve communities and we’d like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can in our investigations and intend on increasing patrols in this area.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 424 15/09/21.

“A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

Sinn Fein Cllr Liam Mackle described the incidents as ‘disgraceful’.

He said: “The overnight break ins to cars in Riverglade Manor, Carrigart Crescent and attempted burglary in Carrigart Manor are disgraceful.

“There are elements who will stoop to any length to cause harm to the community.

“They need to be brought before the courts and the courts need to deal with them and take them off the streets.

“Anyone with any information should contact the PSNI on 101.”

