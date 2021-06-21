‘No Irish, No Gay’ sign appears in NI town

The stencilled lettering appeared on a junction box on a side street off Union Street, Lurgan at the weekend.

A Lurgan resident said: “This is clearly racist and homophobic and very offensive. It will be upsetting to a lot of people.

“It is just a disgrace and obviously done by people who have too much time on their hands.”

Racist and homophobis slogan appears on junction box in a Lurgan street.

