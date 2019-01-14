Outrage as dirty needles found near play area

Dirty needles, dumped near a children’s play area, have caused outrage in Portadown.

Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy condemned the dumping of these needles saying it showed a total disregard for the local community.

He revealed the needles were discovered in a bin left in front of Churchill Park.

“The bin was there for a week or more with children playing in the area.

“A local person noticed what was inside and pulled the bin off the main street.

“The PSNI were contacted and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council removed the needles”