Over £51k missing from Lurgan charity

An investigation by the Charity Commission has found that more than £51,000 has been found missing from a Lurgan charity.

The charity, Growth for Adolescence and Providing Support, or GAPS, was set up to improve the wellbeing of young people in the Lurgan area.

The chief executive Damien Harte confirmed he was questioned last year by police investigating dissident republican activity.

The money was found to have been received by the charity but could not be traced in their accounts, the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster reported.

The loss of the money has been reported to the police.

The commission also said documents supplied to it and to some funders were fraudulent.

The head of the charity, Damien Hart, was removed as a trustee last year.

At that time he confirmed that as well as being asked about the charity, he had also been questioned by the police in relation to ongoing inquiries into dissident republican activity.

He said that happened because he previously attempted to mediate between police and members of Republican Sinn Fein at a march in Lurgan.

He has denied doing anything wrong.