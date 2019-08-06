Overtook two lorries at twice his restricted speed

An ‘R’ driver who passed two lorries on the motorway at almost twice his restricted speed was banned from driving for four weeks last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Kamil Dudek, Silverwood Leaves, Lurgan, admitted exceeding the 45mph limit on April 4 this year.

The court heard he had been travelling at 88mph on the M1.

Defence barrister Damien Halloran said his client had been travelling to his home on the motorway and there were two lorries in front of him.

He added that it was wet and he was concerned about the spray so overtook them.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, pointed out that he had been doing almost double his restricted speed.

Mr Halloran said that if the defendant did not have his car he would face a 45 minute walk to work because there was no bus service in the area.

He added that Dudek was no longer an ‘R’ driver and asked the court to perhaps impose five points and leave the ‘Sword of Damocles’ hanging over him.

Judge Kelly fined the defendant £100, ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy and imposed a four week driving ban.

“He can count himself lucky it is not a lot longer,” she added.