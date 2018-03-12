Parked car badly damaged after corrosive substance thrown over it

‘Mindless vandalism’ was how police described an attack on a car in Portadown - which was completely destroyed by a corrosive substance.

Posting a photo of the extensive damage on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page, police there should be no hiding place for the perpetrator.

Police said: “This is someone’s car. It was parked across the road from Moy Park in Portadown on 26/02/2018 between 845pm and 1140pm when a considerable amount of corrosive substance was poured over it, causing extensive damage to every panel of the vehicle.

“Whether this was a targeted attack, mindless vandalism, or mistaken identity doesn’t really matter.

“What matters is that someone worked to pay for a car which is now massively damaged. People like that shouldn’t be given a hiding place in our community.

“If you know who is responsible or have heard someone talk about it since, call us on 101. The reference number is 23 of 27/02/2018. You can also speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”