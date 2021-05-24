Partially ignited bottle of flammable liquid found under family car

The incident at Lagan Gate in Aghagallon, Co Down has left the family feeling unsafe in their own home, says Cllr Ciaran Toman.

He said: “Last Monday (17 May), a bottle was discovered under a car in Lagan Gate. It contained highly flammable liquid. The PSNI is taking all the necessary steps to find the culprits.

“This is very upsetting for the family involved and noone should feel unsafe in their own home.

Bottle of flammable liquid found uner a car in Aghgallon.

“This incident should not be ignored so if anyone has any information on this incident, please contact the PSNI on 101 or call crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.

“This very much looks like a deliberate arson attempt which carries the potential for a loss of life, serious injury and distress, as well as destruction of property.

“I will be asking police to ensure that everything possible us done to identify and apprehend those responsible for the outrageous attack in Lagan Gate and to provide maximum reassurance for the wider Aghagallon community.”

-

Bottle of flammable liquid found under a car in Aghgallon.

-

‘Startling’ figures show ‘lack of social housing for disabled’ says SDLP Read full story here

-

--

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.