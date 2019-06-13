Peace plea as houses and cars hit

Politicians have called for a summer of peace after bottles were fired over the peace wall and missiles thrown at cars along the Northway.

It is believed much of the trouble was caused by children who were involved in throwing bottles over the wall into Obins Street.

Damage was caused to property after missiles thrown over the peace wall in Portadown

Some damage was caused to property and at least one car was hit by a missile.

Sinn Fein Councillor, Paul Duffy, condemned the ‘sectarian attacks’ on family homes in Obins Drive.

“The attacks appear to have been launched from the loyalist bonfire site on the other side of the peace wall,” he said.

“I would call on those with influence in the Unionist Community to help bring these sectarian attacks to an end.”

Bottles fired over peace wall in Portadown into the gardens of homes in Obins Street

DUP Councillor, Darryn Causby, said he had been speaking to people involved with the Northway bonfire and the incident had happened in their absence.

Cllr Causby said the bonfire organisers had more people ‘out and about’ to keep an eye on the situation.

“There is work being done on a community level to ensure there is no repeat of it,” he said. “We are working with folk to maintain a positive environment. We hope to have a peaceful year. It appears to be quite an isolated incident and sporadic rather than orchestrated.

“This incident was not connected to the folk on the fire at all.”

Glass was strewn over streets after bottles were fired across the peace line in Portadown

Cllr Causby appealed for calm on all sides ahead of the summer season and urged people to ‘enjoy their festivities and culture respectfully and with dignity’.

“We are hoping for a peaceful summer,” he said.

“Obviously there was a bit of tension last year when Edenderry bonfire was set alight prematurely. Anything like that would raise tensions and it would be something we would like to avoid.

“We are working hard to keep tensions down.”

Police are investigating the report of antisocial behaviour in the Obins Street area of Portadown.

Chief Inspector Bernard O’Connor said: “We received a report at around 7.20pm on Sunday (9 June) that bottles and stones had been thrown from a bonfire area into the properties of nearby residents.

“Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone with information to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 775 of 09/06/19.

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”